Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Sunday, April 19, 2020, Jim Doubt at 76 years of age. Beloved husband of Lorna Doubt (nee Pitt). Loving father of Stephen Doubt (Dayne Ortved) and Anna Doubt (Sandy Sweet). Cherished grandfather of Lucy and Neve. Dear brother of George Doubt (Joan) and Doug Doubt (Beth); and brother-in-law of Dennis and Susan Pitt. Jim was born and raised in Cochrane, Ontario and practised structural engineering and architecture in Cobourg for 42 years. He was proud of his community and was an active member and volunteer in many activities. A private family graveside service will be held at the Green Section of Cobourg Union Cemetery. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to Beyond the Blue Box, or Canadian Association of Disabled Skiers (CADS) or another . Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 22, 2020