James Harold Walters
It's with heavy hearts that we share the passing of a dear Father James (Jim) Walters on Thursday April 23rd 2020, in his 88th year, after a courageous battle with cancer, peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (Pittuck) for 62 years. Dear father of Ronald, Barry (Nancy), Debra (Brock (predeceased), Jamie (Bev) and Gary. Dear grandfather of eleven grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Predeceased by his parents Doreenia (Doris Enear) and George Walters. He will be greatly missed by twenty one brothers and sisters (seven predeceased). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. He is a standing member of the Cobourg Lions Club for over 50 years. A Graveside Service will be held at Cobourg Union Cemetery on Friday September 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Those planning to attend must RSVP the funeral home at 905-372-5132 between 9am-5pm. A special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of NHH for their incredible compassion. Donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
