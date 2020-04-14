Home

Passed away peacefully at The Bridge Hospice, Warkworth on April 10, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Bonnie. He will be sadly missed by his children Gregory (Karen) and Gary (Lorrie). Loving grandfather of Kathryn, Sarah, Melissa, and Michelle. Brother of Marlene Boughen (late Jim), Shirley Beaupre (late Ed), Glen (Gena), Keith (Regine), Ray (Kay). Predeceased by his siblings John, Nancy (Bob McKinley), Mary and Cathy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bridge Hospice, Warkworth or Camp Trillium. Condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 14, 2020
