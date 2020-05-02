It's with heavy hearts that we share the passing of a dear Father James (Jim) Walters on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in his 88th year after a courageous battle with cancer, peacefully at NHH. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (Pittuck) for 62 years. Dear father of Ronald, Barry (Nancy), Debra (Brock (predeceased) Jamie (Bev) and Gary. Dear grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Predeceased by his parents Doreenia (Doris Enear) and George Walters. He will be greatly missed by 21 brothers and sisters (seven predeceased) Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. He is a standing member of the Cobourg Lions Club for over 50 years. Due to the COVID-19 we will forego a memorial service at this time. A special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of NHH for their incredible compassion. Donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on May 2, 2020.