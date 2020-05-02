James (Jim) Walters
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It's with heavy hearts that we share the passing of a dear Father James (Jim) Walters on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in his 88th year after a courageous battle with cancer, peacefully at NHH. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (Pittuck) for 62 years. Dear father of Ronald, Barry (Nancy), Debra (Brock (predeceased) Jamie (Bev) and Gary. Dear grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Predeceased by his parents Doreenia (Doris Enear) and George Walters. He will be greatly missed by 21 brothers and sisters (seven predeceased) Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. He is a standing member of the Cobourg Lions Club for over 50 years. Due to the COVID-19 we will forego a memorial service at this time. A special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of NHH for their incredible compassion. Donations to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved