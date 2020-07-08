Jim Spencer, Jr., beloved husband of Julie (née Whitehead) and father of Emily and Rosie. Adored son of Marie and Jim, and brother of Laurie (the late Kris) and Vikki (Jack). He will be deeply missed by Julie's family: mother-in-law Gloria (the late Fred) and brothers-in-law Scott and Bob (Elizabeth). He was the very proud uncle of Grace (Kelly), Rebecca (Cameron), MJ, Alex (Nicole), Johanna, Sophie and Caroline. He will be missed by everyone in the extended Spencer, Merrick, Whitehead and Gray families. Jim grew up in Port Hope, and when not in school could usually be found playing sports, including hockey, soccer and baseball. He attended Dr. Powers School, Port Hope High School and Queen's University, where he attained his B.Ed. in the Concurrent Education program. He joined the faculty of PHHS in 1992, and remained there as a teacher and coach for the next 28 years. He was incredibly proud of his fellow teachers, and he was inspired by his students every day. He was dedicated to his students' success and, more importantly, their happiness. He continued to play sports, notably golf, and loved to spend time fishing and boating, as well as in his garden. But his greatest joy was being with his family, sitting down to dinner each night, playing board games, watching sports on TV, listening to Rosie play the piano, teaching Emily a new soccer strategy, telling corny jokes, barbecuing, or curling up with his dog, Ally. He was a kind, good man. The family thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support, and the many kind tributes to Jim from family, friends, co-workers and students. Memorial donations may be made to Northumberland Hills Hospital (NHH) Foundation. The family extends their gratitude to NHH's Cancer and Supportive Care Clinic as well as SE Health home care. Family appreciates the professional care and kindness provided to Jim by all the doctors and nurses, including Dr. Francesco Mulè and Dr. Kirsten Smerdon. A memorial service will be planned for a future date and details published at that time. www.allisonfuneralhome.com