It is with sadness that the family of Janet Waddington (née Oxley) announces her passing on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Kensington Hospice in Toronto in her 72nd year, after a brief struggle with pancreatic cancer. Janet is survived by Dennis, her husband of 49 years; her children, Andrew (Karyn) and Sarah (Joseph Ali); her grandchildren, Alex, Addie and Elliot; her sister, Susan and brother, James. Janet's busy professional life in museums and their collections included over 40 years in palaeontology at the Royal Ontario Museum and, since her retirement from the ROM, as a board member of the Canadian Fire Fighters Museum (Port Hope). Her family invites well-wishers to visit them between 2:00 - 4:00 or 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10th at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville), Toronto (1-800-616-3311). In lieu of flowers, people wishing to acknowledge Janet's life in a material way may make a donation in her memory to the Royal Ontario Museum for its Early Life Gallery (www.rom.on.ca), or to the Society for the Preservation of Natural History Collections (www.spnhc.org). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com