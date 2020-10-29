1/
Janice Anne MASON
Janice Anne Mason, age 87, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020. Regarded as loving, intelligent, fiercely independent, an avid reader, an accomplished artist, compassionate, a loyal friend and neighbour. She was born on November 30, 1933 in East York TWP., Ontario to Thomas Lawrence and Anne Lillian (Wallace) Mason. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, John Barry. She is survived by her two adopted daughters Jennifer and Laurel and her grandchildren Andi, Carter, Meredith and Wyatt. Janice had three brothers, Robert (sister-in-law Janet, niece Heather/husband Tymen/daughter Trinity), Rodney (sister-in-law Helen, nephews Doug and Chad/his wife Susan/son Octavius) and Thomas (sister-in-law Pat-both deceased). In her younger days, Janice enjoyed riding horses, sketching, reading, writing and spending time in the great outdoors boating, hiking, camping in Georgian Bay and The Bruce Peninsula. She studied philosophy and later earned her degree in English from York University. Janice enjoyed a long career at Southam Communications in Don Mills where she worked in the Marketing Research Department, often travelling to Jasper and Banff while working on projects for Parks Canada. Upon retirement, Janice began her second career as an artist. She was in a partnership at a Cobourg art gallery/frame shop and also served on the board of The Pine Ridge Art Association where she participated in several art shows during that time. Janice lived out her remaining years in Cobourg where she enjoyed walking her dog, tending to her garden and curling up with a good read and a hot cup of tea. In Janice's memory, donations to Alzheimer Society Canada (Alzheimer.ca), or a charity of your choosing, would be very much appreciated. Condolences received at www.maccoubrey.com

Published in Northumberland News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
