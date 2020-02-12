|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jean Butchart at the Golden Plough Lodge on Monday, February 3, 2020 at age 96. Agnes Jean Butchart (nee Shaw), cherished wife of the late James Butchart, Predeceased by her brothers Cam (Mildred) and Bruce (Jean). Loving aunt of Douglas, Candace (Graham), Heather (Deric) and Duncan. Loving stepmother of Ross (Marilyn), Dave (Brenda) and their children Jeff and Tammy, Steve, Doug, April and 8 great-grandchildren. Jean will be missed by her cousin and best friend Gwen Maxwell (Joe) and family and friends in Paisley. Our family would like to extend our sincere thanks for the care she received at the Legion Village and the Golden Plough Lodge. At Jean's request there will be no funeral, but a Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Donations can be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 12, 2020