Peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Extendicare, Cobourg, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of Clifford. Loving mother of Jane (Mark) Kelly. Cherished grandmother of Gordon Curtis, Michelle Kelly, Kristen Curtis and Michael Kelly. Cherished great grandmother of Jocelyn Curtis and Payton Lorentz. Dear sister of deceased brothers John and George Malcolm of Scotland. Jean will be sadly missed by her cousins Gil (Marg) Brocanier, Rod (Nancy) Brocanier, Shelia (Jim) McCabe and George Brocanier. A private family service will take place at a later date. Donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on May 28, 2020.