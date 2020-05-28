Jean Clarke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Extendicare, Cobourg, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of Clifford. Loving mother of Jane (Mark) Kelly. Cherished grandmother of Gordon Curtis, Michelle Kelly, Kristen Curtis and Michael Kelly. Cherished great grandmother of Jocelyn Curtis and Payton Lorentz. Dear sister of deceased brothers John and George Malcolm of Scotland. Jean will be sadly missed by her cousins Gil (Marg) Brocanier, Rod (Nancy) Brocanier, Shelia (Jim) McCabe and George Brocanier. A private family service will take place at a later date. Donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on May 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved