Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital on February 23, 2020 at the age of 92. Born in Bolton England, she married Eric Constantine on June 12, 1948. They moved to Canada in 1958. Built a home in Grafton in 1975 and lived there until 2013. They loved to dance and taught round and, line dancing in Port Hope. Jean will be sadly missed by family and all who knew her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Xi and the staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 5, 2020