Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Constantine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Constantine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Constantine Obituary
Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital on February 23, 2020 at the age of 92. Born in Bolton England, she married Eric Constantine on June 12, 1948. They moved to Canada in 1958. Built a home in Grafton in 1975 and lived there until 2013. They loved to dance and taught round and, line dancing in Port Hope. Jean will be sadly missed by family and all who knew her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Xi and the staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to MacCoubrey Funeral Home 30 King St. E., Cobourg. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -