1935 - 2020
1935 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mom, Jean, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Fairmount Home, Kingston. Jean was predeceased by her loving husband Douglas Davison (2012). She will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters Sandra Davison (Steven Mercer) and Susan Johnston (Hugh Johnston) and her adoring grandchildren Amanda and Brandon Verner and Samantha and Kathryn Johnston. Dear sister of Rosemary Scanlon (Fred) and Janice Noble (Alan) and sister-in-law of Marie Kerr (the late Ken Kerr) and is predeceased by her sister Sheila Fearn (Charlie) and brothers Ernest Hadfield (Sheila), Gerry Hadfield (Betty), Kenny Hadfield (Hazel), Derek Hadfield (Jean) and Ian Hadfield. In keeping with Jean's wishes cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 a celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date. For those who wish donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society in Jean's memory. Online condolences may be left at www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 25, 2020
