Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Saturday, September 26th, 2020, Jean Boudreau (nee Noiles) at 103 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Edgar "Paddy" Boudreau. Dear mother of Betty Brooks (Don), and the late Della Boudreau (the late Marie). Grandmother of Bill, Donna (Jim), Tammy, Patti (Dave). Great Grandmother of Christina (Mike), Amanda (James), Robert (Jessica), Patricia (Brian), Deavon, Cassandra, and Justin. Great Great Grandmother of Natasha, Kayden, Oliver, Owen, Kendra, and Benjamin. Jean has rejoined her siblings that have gone before her. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, and many life long friends. Jean was a life member with the Catholic Women's League, a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 133 and volunteered many hours at the Horizon Gift Shop, played piano at nursing homes and Red Cross Clinics and was a member of Happy Gang & Golden Age Club of Cobourg. At Jean's request there will be cremation with a private graveside service at St. Michael's Cemetery in Cobourg. A public Celebration of Life will be held on Jean's birthday on February 28th and details will be announced in the new year. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.