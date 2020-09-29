1/1
Jean Marie Harris
Peacefully at Golden Plough Lodge on Friday, September 25, 2020 in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Victory Harris. Survived by her daughter Lyn (Bill) Ford, grandson Rob Davis and great granddaughter Jessica Davis. Predeceased by her son Terry Harris. Also survived by granddaughters Lori (Jim) Quigley, and Tara (Chris) Snetsinger and their mother Marjorie (Mike) Sinclair; great-grandchildren Jaedyn and Kaylee Quigley, Giorgia and Mason Snetsinger; sister Lindy (late Kal) Hokkinen and sister-in-law Jean (late Ken) Harris. A private family service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg with interment following at St. George's Church Cemetery, Gores Landing. Donations may be made to St. George's Church, Gores Landing or Golden Plough Lodge. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.

Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
