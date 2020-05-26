Born January 28, 1922 died peacefully at Extendicare Cobourg on May 20th. Predeceased by her husband Kenneth. Will be sadly missed by her daughter Jane Morris (Brian deceased) of Cornwall and son Bob (Valerie) of Oakville. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and her sisters-in-laws Margaret Downey and Marion Downey. We greatly appreciate the loving care given by the staff at Extendicare Cobourg and by her caregiver of many years Ghel Jarvis. Due to the Covid-19 situation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Northumberland Fare Share Food Bank or charity of your choice. Arrangements in the care of Ross Funeral Home, Port Hope.
Published in Northumberland News on May 26, 2020.