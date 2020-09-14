1/3
Jesse Wright Miezlaiskis
1987-07-30 - 2020-09-05
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A truly amazing soul, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and dog owner. His 33 years of life gave hundreds of years of love and comfort to so many he touched and encountered. An advent lover of life, he was a historian, loved guns, and had a vast enthusiasm for all things outdoors and travel. These things however were far outweighed by his love for his family and ours for him. You taught us the greatest lesson of all, to be a better person every day. Our lives will never be the same. We love you uncle Jesse. A celebration of life will be held at the residence in Cobourg September 18th, 2020 4pm-7pm. Parking at the Mill. Contact skjelson@gmail.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved