A truly amazing soul, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and dog owner. His 33 years of life gave hundreds of years of love and comfort to so many he touched and encountered. An advent lover of life, he was a historian, loved guns, and had a vast enthusiasm for all things outdoors and travel. These things however were far outweighed by his love for his family and ours for him. You taught us the greatest lesson of all, to be a better person every day. Our lives will never be the same. We love you uncle Jesse. A celebration of life will be held at the residence in Cobourg September 18th, 2020 4pm-7pm. Parking at the Mill. Contact skjelson@gmail.com