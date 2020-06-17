It broke our hearts to lose you But you did not go alone A part of us went with you The day God called you home Some may think you are forgotten Though on Earth you are no more But in our memory you are with us As you always were before We hold you close within our hearts And there you will remain To walk with us throughout our lives Until we meet again. Missed and in Our Memories Mary and Family



