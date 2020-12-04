1/1
Joanne Elizabeth FERGUSON
Passed away suddenly at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the age of 75. Joanne Ferguson (nee Devine) was the beloved wife of Bruce Ferguson Sr. for 50 years. Loving mother of Bruce Jr. (Terri Williams) and Candy Ferguson-Lee (Robert Lee). Loving grandmother of Justine Ferguson, Daymon Ferguson, Ashley Kniff and Andrew Kniff. Much loved great-grandmother of Hayden Ferguson, Braxton Ferguson, Alivia Ward and Jayden Ward. Private family services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com.


Published in Northumberland News on Dec. 4, 2020.
