|
|
It is with sadness that the family of John "Jack" Davies announces his passing at the age of 96, on December 22, 2019. Jack was born in Hamilton, Ontario on August 13, 1923 to Alice and Harry Davies. Jack was predeceased by his beloved wife Joanne "Joan" Davies (née Taylor) and his brother Murray. He will also be fondly remembered by his sister Barbara French and his sister-in-law Margaret Davies. He will be sadly missed by his son Michael and his wife Cecile, his son Stephen, his grandchildren, Jonathan and his partner Anahita, Allison and her husband Ryan, Taylor, Benjamin and Natalie and his great-granddaughter, Sienna. A special thanks to all the staff at Wenleigh Nursing home in Mississauga and to Nanette Rafols, his special caregiver. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter 'Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy), on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment will be held in Cobourg, Ontario at a future date. For those who wish, donations may be made to St. Peter's Anglican Erindale. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca