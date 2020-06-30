John Edward (V) TAYLOR
1941-10-17 - 2020-06-26
TAYLOR, John Edward (V) October 17, 1941 - June 26, 2020 passed away peacefully at the Belleville General Hospital on Friday, June 26, 2020 in his 79th year. Loving husband and best friend for 55 years to Carol (McCullough). A proud and loving Dad to Dori Hennessy (Kevin) and Darrin Taylor (Cindy). Beloved Grampa to Karina Hennessy (Joel), Keelan Taylor (Tori) and Braden Taylor (Jacey), and Great-Grampa to Elaina Taylor. Step-grandfather of Justin, Curtis, Shayne and Natashia Doiron. Good friend and "Dad" to Christine, Melissa and Curtis McCullough. Predeceased by his parents John and Bernice Taylor. Adored big brother of sisters, Lynne Lowe (Gord), Bonita Vandertogt (late Peter), and Deborah Taylor (Stephen Hutchinson). Sadly missed by nieces and nephews Vicki, Tim, Thomasine, Peter, Marilyn, Terri, Lorraine, Lorelei, Courtney and Luke. He will be greatly missed by friends and neighbours, most notably Jean and Carole Robichaud and Ted and Louise Stetson. Special thanks to the V.O.N. P.S.W.'s who attended and cared for John. As per John's wishes, there will be no service or visitation. Cremation has taken place. If desired, donations may be made in John's memory to the V.O.N. Trenton Branch, The Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, 613-475-2121. www.rushnellfamilyservices.com

Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 30, 2020.
