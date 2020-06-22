John Fear died peacefully at home, surrounded by the love and support of his family. John was in his 82nd year and fought a tremendous and determined battle with two cancers. John is greatly missed by his beloved wife and partner in adventure for 53 years, Anne. He will be remembered always with love and humour by his two daughters Elise (Robert Douglas) and Nicole (Romulus Segal), and granddaughter Katherine Douglas. John's extended family includes sister-in-law Judy Cruchet, brother-in-law Peter Cruchet (Dawn), and nieces and nephews Samantha Rickards, Justine McMahon, Matthew Cruchet, Bree Rudner, Eric Perreault, and Marc Perreault. His extended family includes 10 great nieces and nephews, and one great-great niece. John is predeceased by his twin brother, David. John was born in Cheam, England to Henry and Elizabeth (Lingwood) Fear. He had many memories of growing up near London during World War II, including a temporary evacuation to Yorkshire with his brother. John moved to Canada in 1965 to join General Electric in Peterborough. In the late 1970s, the family moved to Grimsby as John joined Dofasco, where he worked until he retired. He spent the last years of his career at Gallatin Steel in Kentucky. John was an avid sailor, racing first a Laser at the Grimsby Yacht Club and later a Shark at the Fifty Point Yacht Club. After retiring to Brighton, Ontario, he joined the CFB Trenton Yacht Club, and was an active volunteer with both the Canadian Power Squadron and Professional Engineers Ontario. With restrictions in place due to COVID-19, a celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in memory of John may be made to the Cancer Research Society (https://bit.ly/in-memo-john-fear).
Published in Northumberland News on Jun. 22, 2020.