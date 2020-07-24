Passed away at his home near Bancroft on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. John Brown in his 89th year was the dear brother of the late Keith and Dorothy Brown. Beloved uncle of David Brown (Brenda) and Cheryl (Jim Dunn), cherished great-uncle of Amber Dunn, Nathan Brown (Katie), Mathew Brown, Brent Dunn (Emily), Taryn (Jeremy Loohuizen), and great-great-uncle of Grace Brown, Bradley Brown, Emmett Loohuizen, Annemieke Loohuizen, Landon MacKenzie and Harvey Dunn. A private family graveside service was held at Port Hope Union Cemetery. www.allisonfuneralhome.com