John G. Shaw
1940-07-15 - 2020-10-10
John Gordon Shaw, passed away Oct. 10, 2020 at the Ottawa Heart Institute after complications following heart surgery at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Faye Shaw, loving father of Ron (Julie) and predeceased by son Darren (Joyce), loving stepfather to Steven McMullen (Anja), Troy McMullen (Joan) and Tanya McMullen (Phil). Devoted Grandpa to Dana, Henry, Jack, Olivia, Max, Dixie, Cole, Matthew, Faryn, Amanda and Taylor. He was the adored brother of Molly and Peggy. He will be sadly missed by his nieces Debra and Wendy, and nephew Ron, and his many cousins and dear friends. It can be said of John that a stranger was just a friend he hadn't met yet. He was the most kind, caring man and a real gentleman. He loved anything with wheels and loved playing his guitar and singing. He was very active in his car club, motorcycle club and music group at home and in Florida, as well as an avid sailor for many years. John loved to read, and especially loved watching NASCAR races. He also was known to tease and play the odd joke on his friends and relatives. His good humour and unfailing kindness will be sorely missed. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada (www.heartandstroke.ca), or your preferred charity.

Published in Northumberland News on Oct. 14, 2020.
