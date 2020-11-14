1/1
John Gerald MCCRAE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Belleville General Hospital on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Pre-deceased by first wife Audrey McCrae (nee Carswell) and Joan McCrae (nee Macklin). Dear father to Dianne McCrae (Pete Ackerman) of Belleville, Larry McCrae (late Heather) of Trenton, Wayne McCrae (Linda Rumney) of Bayside, Brian McCrae (Arlene) of Calgary, Jeff (Rita) of Kelowna, and two step-sons Bob Macklin (Susan) and Fred Macklin (Lori). Pre-deceased by stepson Brad Macklin (survived by Diana). John will be remembered by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In keeping with John's wishes, interment will take place at the Union Cemetery in Cobourg. Arrangements entrusted to the Brighton Funeral Home, 130 Main St., Brighton (613-475-2121). If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.rushnellfamilyservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brighton Funeral Home Ltd
130 Main Street West
Brighton, ON K0K 1H0
(613) 475-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brighton Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved