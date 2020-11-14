Passed away peacefully at the Belleville General Hospital on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Pre-deceased by first wife Audrey McCrae (nee Carswell) and Joan McCrae (nee Macklin). Dear father to Dianne McCrae (Pete Ackerman) of Belleville, Larry McCrae (late Heather) of Trenton, Wayne McCrae (Linda Rumney) of Bayside, Brian McCrae (Arlene) of Calgary, Jeff (Rita) of Kelowna, and two step-sons Bob Macklin (Susan) and Fred Macklin (Lori). Pre-deceased by stepson Brad Macklin (survived by Diana). John will be remembered by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In keeping with John's wishes, interment will take place at the Union Cemetery in Cobourg. Arrangements entrusted to the Brighton Funeral Home, 130 Main St., Brighton (613-475-2121). If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.rushnellfamilyservices.com