John Hamilton RINTOUL
It is with great sadness that we announce the very sudden passing of John on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 67. John was the beloved husband of Sylvia Glazer of Cobourg. He will be forever missed by his daughters Laurie, Robin and Suzanne (Dan) and brothers David and Robert. John was a proud grandpa to Michaela, Delaney, Charlotte, Tristan, Nora, and James. He is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Evelyn Rintoul. John will be remembered as a fun-loving and generous man who always saw the lighter side of life and could bring good humour to any occasion. He was a lover of the outdoors, and an avid camper and fisherman. After a long career with Ontario Power Generation, John was enjoying his retirement. He was respected and loved by his family, friends, and coworkers. Cremation has taken place, and due to COVID restrictions, the family will hold a Private Funeral Service at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville. Webcast of the Service will be available at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Face coverings must be worn during all events in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, friends planning an expression of remembrance are asked to consider St. Michael's Hospital Foundation and the Northumberland Humane Society. A tree will be planted in memory of John in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

Published in Northumberland News on Nov. 5, 2020.
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
