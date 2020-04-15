Home

John Hemsley "Jack" Hepburn

Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Saturday, April 12, 2020. Jack Hepburn beloved husband of the late Lillian Barrett. Jack retired as general manager of Port Hope Hydro, served with the Royal Merchant Navy during WWII also served in the Canadian Army Militia from 1952 to 1955 with the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment. Loving father of Pauline (Michael Gillespie) and Raymond Hepburn (Barbara). Also survived by his grandchildren Melissia (Rob Clow), Jamie Hepburn and great-granddaughter Avery Clow. Brother of the late Raymond Hepburn. Uncle of Martin Hepburn and Patricia (Paul Larose). A private family graveside service was held at Port Hope Union Cemetery. www.allisonfuneralhome.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 15, 2020
