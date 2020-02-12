Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
Resources
More Obituaries for John Jolie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Jolie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Jolie Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of John Jolie announces his passing on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the age of 73 years. John was the loving husband of the late Darlene Jolie. He leaves behind his children Bradley Jolie (Kimberly), Andrea Davis (Scott), Suzanne Jolie (John Reynard), and Glenna Jolie (Michael Davidson). John will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Margaret, Simone, Avery, Brynn, Benjamin, Jeremy, James and Joya. Cherished brother of Edward (Sharon), Robert (Catherine), Rose Marian van Sickle (William), Joseph (Gale). He will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law, Janice Paquette, his nieces and nephews, and friends. John had a long teaching career at CDCI East, hitchhiked around the world, loved history, and wrote the column Today In History for the local paper. A Celebration of John's Life was be held on Thursday, February 6 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg. Memorial donations in memory of John can be made to the Cobourg Public Library or Horizons of Friendship. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -