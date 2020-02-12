|
It is with great sadness that the family of John Jolie announces his passing on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the age of 73 years. John was the loving husband of the late Darlene Jolie. He leaves behind his children Bradley Jolie (Kimberly), Andrea Davis (Scott), Suzanne Jolie (John Reynard), and Glenna Jolie (Michael Davidson). John will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Margaret, Simone, Avery, Brynn, Benjamin, Jeremy, James and Joya. Cherished brother of Edward (Sharon), Robert (Catherine), Rose Marian van Sickle (William), Joseph (Gale). He will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law, Janice Paquette, his nieces and nephews, and friends. John had a long teaching career at CDCI East, hitchhiked around the world, loved history, and wrote the column Today In History for the local paper. A Celebration of John's Life was be held on Thursday, February 6 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg. Memorial donations in memory of John can be made to the Cobourg Public Library or Horizons of Friendship. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 12, 2020