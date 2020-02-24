Home

John Louis KRIPP

Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Ruth Kripp (nee McBurney). Loving father of Mike (Marilyn), Kevin (Leanne) and Kathy Voskamp (Mike). Cherished grandfather of Devanne, Jordan (Kate), Randy (Jamie), Karli (Connor), Jack, Heath and Wyatt and great-grandfather of Henley and Kesleigh. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at the Colborne Legion on Sunday, March 15th from 1-4 p.m., with words of remembrance at 2 p.m. Cremation with interment in Colborne Union Cemetery in the Spring. If desired donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 24, 2020
