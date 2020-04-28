|
|
He lived his life with pride, integrity, courage, determination, and a positive outlook. Always a gentleman, he had a "can do" attitude that led him to many professions, community service, lifelong friendships, worldwide travel, and wonderful adventures. He loved life and his family. Just as he will be lovingly welcomed in his next stage by the many pre-deceased, he will be profoundly missed by his loving wife, Donna Beeler-Dingle; his siblings, Dot Hill, Anne Buchan and Sydney Sproule (predeceased); the children from his first marriage to Betty Dingle (predeceased): Cheryl Miller (Rich), Debbie Sakawsky (Daryl), and David Dingle (Michele Walkau); his grandchildren: Kristyn Bagnall (Drew), Patrick Miller (Rebecca Mayhew), Jon Sakawsky, Joel Sakawsky, Melissa Dingle, and Sam Dingle; his great-grandchildren: Ida and Gretel Mayhew Miller, and Bennett and Emerson Bagnall; his step-children: Krista English (Ray Dart) and Jed English; his step-grandchildren: Loïc English, Connor English (Victoria), and Lily Dart; and many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews from across Canada and beyond. We will remember Jack when we eat "mush", peanut butter, or ice cream; when we sip a "wee dram", when we play cribbage, when we play or watch curling, when we enjoy and appreciate nature and the great outdoors. We will honour him by always striving to do our best, by contributing to our communities, by embracing challenges, and by taking joy in our families. We will miss his big hugs, strong hands, stories, encyclopedic knowledge, keen intelligence, his laugh, and the love he shared with us all - and the wonderful bread he made. He inspired us with his strength, courage and indomitable spirit, especially in these last 12 years as he endured chronic pain and carried on in complete positivity. Donna and her daughter, Krista, had the honour of providing loving care to Jack in his final weeks under circumstances made difficult by the distancing restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The family is deeply grateful to Dr. Arlene McIntyre for her dedicated care over the decades, particularly during the last few weeks at home; and to Binnie, his Paramed nurse, whose compassion and professionalism were extraordinary. In memory of Jack, the family would appreciate a "random act of kindness" of your choice for someone, or a contribution to the . A celebration of a life fully lived will be held at a later date. Full obituary may be read at: www.rushnellfamilyservices.com
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 28, 2020