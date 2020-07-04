John Matthysse (Matthijsse) in his 69th year, died peacefully at home after a brief battle with cancer on June 23, 2020, surrounded by his wife and four children. Beloved son of Pieternella (Pat) Matthysse and late Adrian. Brother to Elizabeth (Andy) DeVries, Kathy (Doug) Nogle, Wilma (Rob) Simpson, Peter (Doreen) Matthysse and Sylvia (Kelvin) Rorabeck. Husband and best friend of 43 years to Heather (Wilson). Adored father of Adrian, Amy (Jeff), Ashley (Dalton), and Adam (Lisa). "Gibby" (grandfather) to Alora, Hunter, Malcolm, Dustin, Carter, Kolton, Kayden and Charlie. John owned Davis Repair Ltd in Brighton for 33 years. Although, a business, he saw his "guys" as his family. John was an avid history buff of Brighton, the town and community he loved so much. He spent his off time landscaping the property he lived on for 51 years, originally owned by his parents. He was an avid old car guy with a love for traveling with Heather and riding his Harley and snowmobile with his sons. The family would like to thank the incredible home care nurses and nurse practitioners, who helped give John the gift of being home in his last weeks. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will take place, and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online donations to the Northumberland Community Care (https://www.commcare.ca/donate.html#donateNow
) would be appreciated. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and stories online at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com