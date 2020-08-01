John MCFARLANE

John, formerly of Port Hope, passed away at the Espanola Regional Hospital on July 28, 2020 at the age of 66. Dear son of the late John and Catherine (nee McAlpine) McFarlane. Loving father of Keri Schumacher (husband Kyle) of Bowmanville and Kristin McFarlane of Espanola. Cherished by granddaughter Cora Schumacher. Dear brother of the late Marilyn Burke. Also, will be sadly missed by many friends and relatives. Cremation with interment of ashes at later date in Port Hope. Arrangements by BOURCIER FUNERAL HOME Ltd, Espanola.



