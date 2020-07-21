It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John O'Neill on Saturday, July 18, 2020 after a short stay at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg. John was in his 85th year. He is survived by his loving wife Gina. Wonderful father to Anthony (Cara-Mae) and Patricia. Grandfather to Emily-Anne (Andrew), Ann-Marie (Timothy), Sarah, Talia, and Torin. Great-grandfather to Adam, Nathan, and Jack. He will be terribly missed by friends and relatives in the United Kingdom. The family will be holding a private service. Donations can be made in his name to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Northumberland Humane Society. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
