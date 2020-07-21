1/1
John O'Neill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John O'Neill on Saturday, July 18, 2020 after a short stay at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg. John was in his 85th year. He is survived by his loving wife Gina. Wonderful father to Anthony (Cara-Mae) and Patricia. Grandfather to Emily-Anne (Andrew), Ann-Marie (Timothy), Sarah, Talia, and Torin. Great-grandfather to Adam, Nathan, and Jack. He will be terribly missed by friends and relatives in the United Kingdom. The family will be holding a private service. Donations can be made in his name to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Northumberland Humane Society. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved