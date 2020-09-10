Peacefully at his home in Brighton on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020, John Mellon at 79 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Knox. Loving father of Allan Canniff (Deanna) and Pam Mellon (Ron Carter). Cherished grandfather of Max Canniff and Abigail Canniff. Dear brother of Elwood Mellon, Debbie Mellon and predeceased by his siblings Charlie, Dorian, Doreen, Phoebe, Betty and Bob. Cremation with a private family graveside service in the Marmara Cemetery. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
