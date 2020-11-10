The family of the late Jon Tondeur wish to thank friends, neighbours, colleagues and extended family for the many thoughtful messages, cards, phone calls, meals, donations and flowers received in Jon's memory. We would also like to thank Staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Northumberland County - Community Paramedicine, St. Elizabeth Foundation, VON Services, Dr. Michael Jones, Nurse Practioner-Dimitri Gould and Care Co-Ordinator-Sarah Carman, at Central East LHIN for organizing the incredible care Jon received over the course of his illness. We are thankful that Jon made such an impact on the community through his volunteer committee work. Gratefully yours, Thelma Tondeur & Family



