TONDEUR, Jonathan Henry May 7, 1932 - October 10, 2020 Born in Rotherhithe, London, England to parents John Henry and Ivy Elizabeth Tondeur. He attended Naval Training School in Wales. After graduating he joined the Merchant Navy at the age of 16 and travelled the world until he decided to give up the sea career and move to Canada in 1955. He began his life here in Toronto initially, working for the Department of Highways as a surveyor. In 1972 he went to Queen's University in Kingston and earned a Bachelor Degree of Science in Civil Engineering. The family moved to Sudbury before moving to Cobourg in 1978 where he became the County Engineer for Northumberland until retirement in 1996. He was a proud member of the Rotary Club of Cobourg and volunteered on many Cobourg organizations. He was the beloved husband of Thelma Tondeur (nee Donaldson) for 61 years. Loving father of Lisa Elliott (Tom), Jonathan Tondeur (Stephanie), Cory Tondeur, Michele Heffernan (Tom) and Paul Tondeur. Cherished grandfather of Reghan Flint (Trevor), Scott Elliott (Jenna Lee), Brock Elliott (Molly), Grant Heffernan (Emily), Matt Elliott (Drew), Kate Elliott (Tyler), Blake Heffernan (Rebecca), Cole Tondeur, Sophie Heffernan, Emmett Tondeur-Sampson and four great-grandchildren Benjamin Heffernan, Nora Flint, Theo Heffernan and Dawson Flint. He leaves his sisters, Sylvia (Ted) in England and Jean (Howard) in Fort Erie, Ontario and many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service was held in Hilton Cemetery, Brighton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring. If desired donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
, Saint Elizabeth Foundation or Northumberland County - Community Paramedicine.