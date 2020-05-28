Joseph Alexander Quigley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Nancy West. Cherished son of the late Grace and Joe Quigley. Loving father of Chris. Dear brother of the late Harold, Josephine, the late Larry, Jack, the late Grace Ann, Doug and Don. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Fung and all the Ambulatory and Emergency staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital for their care and kindness. Donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northumberland News on May 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved