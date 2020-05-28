Peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Nancy West. Cherished son of the late Grace and Joe Quigley. Loving father of Chris. Dear brother of the late Harold, Josephine, the late Larry, Jack, the late Grace Ann, Doug and Don. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Fung and all the Ambulatory and Emergency staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital for their care and kindness. Donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on May 28, 2020.