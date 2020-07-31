At the Trenton Memorial Hospital on Monday, July 27, 2020, age 92 years. Gerrard Finlan of Brighton, son of the late Edward Finlan and the late Helena (Goodmurphy). Loving husband of 68 years to F. Kathleen "Kay" (Sharpe). Loving father of Joe Finlan of Brighton, Michelle Beaudoin of Campbellford, Deborah Haig of Belleville, and Tim Finlan and his wife Juanita of Newcastle. Sadly missed by his five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A private Funeral Mass to be held at St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, Wooler. Cremation with interment at St. Alphonusus Cemetery, Wooler at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Community Care Northumberland - Brighton, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements in care of the Brighton Funeral Home, 613-475-2121. www.rushnellfamilyservices.com