Peacefully at home with his family by his side. Loving husband of Diana, and dear father to Michael, Kate (Cliff), Erin and Kyle (Lesley). Grandpa "Joe" to Remington, Shane, Cassius and Rachel. Brother to the late Terry Flynn and surviving brother Rick Flynn. Uncle to Aurea and Jessawyn. Nephew to Estelle Flynn. Joe will be remembered by his sense of humour, compassion and love for music and the arts, which he passed to each of his children. Joe lived a full life and had no regrets. He showed us how a successful life can be lived by putting the love of his family first, and his friends and community a close second. We will miss him more than words can express. The family would like to send much love and gratitude to all the people who have been there through these difficult times. Thank you for your unwavering support. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date. If desired, donations may be made to Ed's House or Northumberland Hills Hospital. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.