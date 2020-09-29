1/1
Joseph Wilmer (Will) GAGNON
Passed away at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Saturday September 26, 2020. Will Gagnon was a veteran of WWII. Beloved husband of the late Doreen and Ada. Dear father of Rev. David Gagnon (Louise) and Ruth Ann (David Blyth). Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill Street North, Port Hope on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of Family Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Interment, Welcome Church Cemetery, Port Hope. www.allisonfuneralhome.com

Published in Northumberland News on Sep. 29, 2020.
