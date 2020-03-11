|
|
Passed away peacefully at Golden Plough Lodge in Cobourg on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Clive (Gelder). Dear aunt of Elaine DeJong, Gary Nixon, Vicki Lewis, Grant Nixon, Pam Passmore and Corinne Sabourin. Survived by her sister Doris Nixon. Joy pursued a career in nursing and enjoyed many hobbies, such as knitting, stamp collecting and bird watching with her dear husband Clive. Joy and Clive led many bird and nature excursions worldwide. As an educator, they instilled in others the excitement of bird-finding and freely shared their knowledge. We thank you for leaving us a scholarly legacy of love and respect for nature. As per Joy's wishes, there will be no service or visitation. Those wishing may make memorial donations to Nature Conservancy of Canada. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Northumberland News on Mar. 11, 2020