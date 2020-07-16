1/1
Joy Margaret Ross RANDALL
Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday July 10, 2020 in her 78th year. Beloved daughter of the late Ralph and Helen Randall. Loving sister of John Randall (the late Brenda) and the late David (Marlene), Richard and Susan. Dear aunt of Jason (Shandelle), Jonathon (Natasha) and Andrew and great aunt of Cole and Jordan. A private graveside service will be held at Cobourg Union Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Women's Missionary Society or International Ministries of the Presbyterian Church of Canada. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.

Published in Northumberland News on Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MacCoubrey Funeral Home
30 King St. E.
Cobourg, ON K9A 1K7
(905) 372-5132
