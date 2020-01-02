|
August 11, 1933 - December 23, 2016 There's a missing link in my life my better half my hero, my wife this new life takes some learning to distract one's self from yearning Consider some thing old yet new a Sunday service we shall do try a different point of view which one shall we choose turn some pages test a few The day was clear the sky was blue walk a new path for a mile or two no matter what I do, my sun will still rise and set on you there's no desire to omit you from my mind and forget Sunday August 25th She sat ahead in the third pew there was nothing to obstruct my view her auburn hair caught my eye brought back memories of time gone bye It could have been you Across her shoulders it was spread soft fine strands of silk like threads gentle light displayed a sheen created thoughts of what life had been to reminisce was all I could do Knowing, she was not you Time slips by it's still no cure I have not got over losing you Now choices I must make still requires your intake so I just have to guess what you might think would be the best You were more than just my wife you became my everything in life The day has yet to pass that I don't think of you first, second and last Your husband Jim