It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Judy Flieger on February 4, 2020 in her 81st year. Judy will be sadly missed by her husband of 63 years Roy, daughters Kim Flieger (Ross Kalanda), Pat VandenEnden (Jim) and the late Debbie and son Ken Flieger (Sue Adams). Judy is also survived by sisters Heather Dryden (late Ross) and Bonnie Low. Judy will be forever remembered by her grandchildren Lori, Stephen and Sonja VandenEnden, Ruby and Charlie Flieger and David Greenhow (Nicole) and great-grandchildren Madison and Ashlyn. Judy will also be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. After retiring from the family auto repair business in Oakville, Judy lived in Brighton and Minden where she spent her time supporting the Legion through her tireless work on the executive. Judy was president of the Minden Legion and her efforts were rewarded by a lifetime membership. Judy will live on through the many quilts, needlepoint and crafts created by her talented hands. Cremation has taken place. A private family celebration will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to Brighton Legion Branch 100 would be appreciated.
Published in Northumberland News on Feb. 8, 2020