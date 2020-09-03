Peacefully, our loving mother June Corinne Richardson (nee Schultz) passed away at the age of 97 on August 24th at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg. Predeceased by her devoted husband David, her dear brother John and loving daughter Shea. Sadly missed by children Cathy (Bill), David (Fiona) and Nancy (Dave). A proud grandmother to her grandchildren Matthew (Jen), Ben, Alison, Laura and Alex. Also missed by her nephews, Johnnie, Bill, Mike and Paul Schultz. Mom volunteered for many charities when she lived in Toronto, including the Red Cross, Sunnybrook Hospital and Goodwill. When she moved to Palisade Gardens in Cobourg, she enjoyed a good game of bridge, following the investment market, reading and the arts. She was also a member of St Peter's Church, Cobourg and found comfort in her faith. Our deep appreciation goes to the staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital for their sensitive care of our mother in her final days. A private family gathering with interment will be held at a later date in Toronto.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store