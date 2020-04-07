|
Armstrong, June Marie December 20 1932 - March 31 2020 It is with broken hearts the family of June Marie Armstrong (nee: Cooper) announce her passing. Devoted wife to the late William Neal Armstrong. Loving Mom to Gary, Don, Janette (Bernie), Peter (Tanya). Cherished Grandmother to Tyler (Skylar), Alexandrea, Ryan, Nick, Kassie. She will be deeply missed by her brother Gary, sisters Adele, Cheryl (Rick) and her nieces and nephews. Sincere and heartfelt gratitude to all the nurses and doctors at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 7, 2020