Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.
4 Division Street
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z1
(905) 623-5480
Resources
More Obituaries for June Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Marie Armstrong


1932 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Marie Armstrong Obituary
Armstrong, June Marie December 20 1932 - March 31 2020 It is with broken hearts the family of June Marie Armstrong (nee: Cooper) announce her passing. Devoted wife to the late William Neal Armstrong. Loving Mom to Gary, Don, Janette (Bernie), Peter (Tanya). Cherished Grandmother to Tyler (Skylar), Alexandrea, Ryan, Nick, Kassie. She will be deeply missed by her brother Gary, sisters Adele, Cheryl (Rick) and her nieces and nephews. Sincere and heartfelt gratitude to all the nurses and doctors at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in Northumberland News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -