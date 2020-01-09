Home

June Marie FERGUSON

Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Williams. Loving mother of Donna Bevan (Greg McCracken) and Lynn Sherwin (Lyle). Dear grandmother of Luke, Amy, Amber, Donnie and Bryan and 10 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Golden Rail Pub Legion Village on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. If desired donations may be made to Legion Village. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
