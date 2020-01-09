|
|
Peacefully at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Sunday December 22nd, 2019 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Williams. Loving mother of Donna Bevan (Greg McCracken) and Lynn Sherwin (Lyle). Dear grandmother of Luke, Amy, Amber, Donnie and Bryan and 10 great grandchildren. A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Golden Rail Pub Legion Village on Friday January 10th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. If desired donations may be made to Legion Village. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.