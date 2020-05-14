Peacefully passed away Friday May 8th, 2020 at the age of 61. Karen is survived by her loving husband Richard of 38 years. Predeceased by her mother Heather Finner (Laidlaw). She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her best friends and daughters Andrea (Colin Clair), and Emily (Jason Denny). Devoted and loving Nana to Ella, Willow, and Evan. Dear sister to Ron (Kay), Kevin (Joan), and Brian. Our deepest gratitude to Dr. Mulé and staff of the NHH palliative care unit for the exceptional care Karen received. Donations in Memory of Karen may be made to the Northumberland Humane Society.



