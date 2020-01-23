Home

Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg on Wednesday January 22th, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late Charles William Trenouth. Loving mother of Mary and her husband Stan Kicak, Thomas and his wife Diane. Loving grandmother of Robyn, Jay, Matthew, Katelyn, and Kory. Sister of Lois Simpson, and the late Bill Ainslie. Service will be held at Ross Funeral Chapel, 135 Walton St., Port Hope, on Friday January 24, 2020 at 11:30 am with visiting from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Port Hope Union Cemetery, reception to follow at Ross Funeral Chapel, 135 Walton St., Port Hope. Memorial donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be received at www.rossfuneralchapel.com
Published in Northumberland News on Jan. 23, 2020
