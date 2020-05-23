Katherine "Gayle" (Cameron) Williams died Sunday, 17 May 2020 in Trenton, Ontario. One of eight children, Gayle was born on 6 Dec 1940 in Timmins, Ontario, where her father was working in the mines to provide for his family. She grew up in Mabou, Cape Breton, NS, and a part of her heart never left the island. Gayle was the daughter of John Angus "Jack" and Katherine Cameron (nee Downes), both predeceased. From her mother, Gayle learned three lessons that live on in her family: the fine art of giving "Nana kisses," which are endless streams of rapid-fire kisses on the cheek; the universal truth that there is always room for one more child on your lap; and the ability to bake impossibly delicious bread, even when the pantry seems to be missing some key ingredients. She is predeceased by older brother, Donald "Don" Cameron (Lorna), and is survived by six loving brothers and sisters and their beautiful children and grandchildren: Walter Cameron (Eva), Jackie Cameron, Bruce Cameron (Caddy), Barbara MacEachen (Malcolm), Celia Cummings (Edmund), and Theresa MacDonald (Johnny). Gayle left Mabou in the 1960s to work in Ottawa as a secretary at CBC. One of her first responsibilities was to hire an electrical engineering college student for a summer internship. She picked the handsomest man who applied, and reader, she married him. Her 27 years of marriage to Michael Williams, who later became an RCAF pilot, took her from coast to coast, and while the marriage ended, she considered motherhood to be her life's greatest joy and achievement. She leaves behind three children and six grandchildren: Terri (Leo) Vicari, and their children Kai, Tien, and Alia; Kelly (Kevin) Towers, and their children Camryn and Max; and Rob (Erin) Williams, and their daughter, Clara. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who took great pride in her children's accomplishments. In turn, her children were in awe of their mother's sensitive heart, her immeasurable kindness, her laugh, and her sense of humour. As dementia stole Gayle's memories, we were grateful that she always knew that she was surrounded by people she loved, and who loved her back—even if she didn't always remember their names. We want to believe she now knows exactly who we are, and has just remembered the words to all of the songs she sang so beautifully throughout her life. Gayle's children would like to thank the incredible staff and medical team at Crown Ridge in Trenton for their care and kindness. Alzheimer's disease took Gayle from us slowly, and then all of a sudden. The last two months of quarantine prevented in-person visits from family. It is entirely fitting that Gayle's last act on earth was to give a thank-you hug to the caregiver who had just taken her in to lunch. Minutes later, she experienced a peaceful death after a long life well lived. Like many families, we regret that the COVID pandemic prevents us from holding the Mass and memorial service that a soul as kind, generous, loving, and full of faith as Gayle surely deserves. Consistent with her wishes, she will be cremated in Ontario, but her ashes will be interred in her beloved Cape Breton. Details to follow. If your heart is telling you to send flowers, Gayle would love you to buy flowers for yourself or someone you love. Yellow roses were her favourite. If your heart is telling you to make a charitable donation in her memory, Gayle would say, "Now, you put your money away," and tell you to treat yourself to an ice cream cone or a chocolate bar instead. Please know this. Nothing would please her more than knowing that your thinking of her today inspired you to reach out to someone you love.



